Quinnipiac University responds to nine complaints to police of ‘loud party’

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Quinnipac University have only been back to campus for about ten days and Hamden Police have already responded to nine ‘loud party‘ complaints at homes off-campus in the northern section of Hamden.

“The university has been made aware of complaints made this weekend regarding off-campus student parties at private homes not owned by the university. We take the conduct of our student both on-campus and off-campus very seriously. Once the university is made aware of a complaint or student conduct issue, the university takes immediate action based on the university’s student code of conduct. Quinnipiac’s relationship with the town and its residents is of the utmost importance and we are working with the town on several initiatives to improve student conduct off-campus. – John W. Morgan, Associate Vice President for Public Relations, Quinnipiac University

The QU Chief of Public Safety and the Hamden Chief of Police are working to address these community concerns. Residents who have concerns are encouraged to contact our Neighborhood Concerns hotline at (203) 582-3770 or email us at public.safety@qu.edu.