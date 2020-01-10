Rush drummer, Neil Peart dies after battle with brain cancer

(WTNH) — Musician Neil Peart has died after a three and a half year battle with brain cancer.
Peart died on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the age of 67.
He was the drummer and lyrist of the progressive rock band Rush.
His bandmates posted about his passing on Twitter saying that they had to say goodbye to their “friend, soul brother, and bandmate of over 45 years.”
Peart joined the Canadian band in 1974, and together Rush went on to sell millions of records and develop a massive, dedicated fan base, CNN reports.