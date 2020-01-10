Rush drummer, Neil Peart dies after battle with brain cancer

Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) — Musician Neil Peart has died after a three and a half year battle with brain cancer.

Peart died on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the age of 67.

He was the drummer and lyrist of the progressive rock band Rush.

His bandmates posted about his passing on Twitter saying that they had to say goodbye to their “friend, soul brother, and bandmate of over 45 years.”

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Peart joined the Canadian band in 1974, and together Rush went on to sell millions of records and develop a massive, dedicated fan base, CNN reports.