RV sales are up as summer travel is put on hold

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) – RV sales and rentals are booming across the country, and Connecticut dealers are seeing the business boost too.

With many trips overseas canceled and fears of flying halting vacations, many families are hitting the open road this summer. Nationally, some RV rental companies are reporting bookings are up more than 1,000%.

Gas prices are low and with social distancing guidelines still being recommended, RVs are a great summer option for some. So, News 8 checked in with Unlimited RV in Prospect.

The owner, Nick Wright, said it’s been a rollercoaster year for the company. Business was down when the pandemic first struck. Then, it started to come back as they rented out as support for front line workers.

Now, they’re seeing a big boom as people start realizing their big summer trips are going to have to change. He said half of buyers have never owned an RV before.

“So, we’re seeing a lot of buyers, and a lot of renters doing this,” Wright said. “RVers have been doing [this] for ages, but they’re saying, ‘Oh wow. that is a really good idea. Let’s go do it.'”

He said before you hop behind the wheel do your homework.

“You need to make sure you can do it. So, don’t plan a 30 plus day trip or don’t go and buy one until you’ve set foot in it, you’ve walked around; touched it, and you can make sure you can live with it and you can make sure you can live with each other right?”

You do not need a special license to drive an RV, so make sure you’re comfortable behind the wheel. Also, if you are planning on going to campgrounds in different states make sure they’re open. Every state is different in its reopening phases. Remember, in Connecticut, they’re closed through June 12.