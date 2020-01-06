Save the Children supports Australian families with new Child Friendly Spaces

Save the Children Australia’s Child Friendly Space (CFS) at Lancefield, Victoria. Save the Children set up a CFS, including a Mobile Youth Van (MY van) at the Lancefield Bushfire Recovery Centre in response to a major bushfire in the region. The fire forced many families out of their homes, with many not able to go home for up to 4 nightsThe CFS provides a safe place for children to hang out during times of emergency. It also enables parents to have their children in a safe and enjoyable environment while they talk to other essential servive providers.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Save the Children set up Child Friendly Spaces to support displaced families in Australia.

These spaces are located in evacuation centers in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales and Bairnsdale, Victoria. They were set up to support families impacted by the recent wildfires destroying large areas in Australia.

“We know that children are most vulnerable during times of disaster and crisis and what we’re dealing with here is a crisis on an unprecedented scale,” Save the Children CEO Janti Soeripto said. “The traumatic effect of what they’ve seen and lived through cannot be underestimated.”

At these spaces, early childhood specialists help children up to 12 years old play and socialize in a safe environment. Parents are also given opportunities to recover and help address the changes they are facing.

“We have an amazing group of dedicated staff who bring a fantastic set of skills at a time like this,” Soeripto said. “We’re proud to be able to support children whose lives have been turned upside down by the wildfires.”