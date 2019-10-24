Scarecrow Fest invades Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Scarecrows are popping up across Old Saybrook for this year’s Scarecrow Fest.

Nearly 50 scarecrows can be seen around town, and they range from creepy to kooky.

The competition is put on by the Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce with the hope of bringing the community together.

The winner will be selected by text-to-vote. Polls are open until Oct. 28. The winner will be announced on Halloween.

Information on how to vote can be found on the commerce’s website.

