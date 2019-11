TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s Office has released turnout results from Connecticut’s 2019 municipal elections.

The turnout information for the elections is reported by individual towns.

Four of the towns held their elections on May 6, while 165 held theirs on Nov. 5.

Turnout for Hartford was 18.14%, while New Haven was 29.58%.

A full list can be found on the secretary of the state’s website.