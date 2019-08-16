Sen. Blumenthal advocates for protection of Endangered Species

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal and environmental advocates spoke early Friday in Rocky Hill to denounce the decimation of Endangered Species Act.

According to Senator Blumenthal’s office, the Trump adminstration’s rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act would have a negative impact on Connecticut.

Connecticut is home to 12 species that would be at risk of extinction if these changes go into effect.

The changes would also set back the recovery of virtually every endangered animal and make it harder for species to gain protection in the first place.