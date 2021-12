COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A police investigation closed the area of 1100 Main St. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police have issued a shelter in place order.

The street between 275 Stone House Rd. and School Street is currently closed.

Police say there isn’t any danger to the public.

Medical services are on the scene as well.

No further information has been given at this time.

