New Haven police respond to shooting on Greenwich Avenue
Shelton hair salon offering back-to-school haircut deal for elementary students

(WTNH) — My Salon Suite of Shelton is offering a good deal on haircuts for elementary students on Monday.

Back to school haircuts for your kiddos! School will be back in session for many students within the next week or two. To celebrate, My Salon Suite of Shelton is offering a good deal on haircuts for elementary students.

It’s going on from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday this evening. Just bring a $5 donation of school supplies.

