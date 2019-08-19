Shelton hair salon offering back-to-school haircut deal for elementary students

(WTNH) — My Salon Suite of Shelton is offering a good deal on haircuts for elementary students on Monday.

It’s going on from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday this evening. Just bring a $5 donation of school supplies.

