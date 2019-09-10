Shelton Public Schools investigating alleged blackface photo posted on Snapchat

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Publics Schools is investigating after students reported a photo on Snapchat that they said was offensive and racist.

The photo shows a white female wearing a black substance on her face — like a charcoal mask or face paint — sticking her tongue out and holding up both of her middle fingers. The photo is captioned “New n—– in town.”

The photo that appeared on Snapchat

Several students claim they were purposely tagged in the post.

It is not clear if the female is a student in the district, but school officials said they are taking the investigating seriously.

“We will be taking this situation very seriously,” said Dr. Christopher Clouet, Superintendent of Shelton Public Schools. “There’s no place in our school district for bias or discrimination or racism.”

Clouet said he learned about the photo in a call from Shelton police. He said more action will be taken when the person behind the photo is identified.

Regardless, Clouet said the mishap is a teachable moment.