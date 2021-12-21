Shelton ShopRite recalls store-made ground beef for possible metal contamination

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton ShopRite, located at 875 Bridgeport Ave., made the decision to recall all store-made ground beef produced and sold on Dec. 19 for the possibility of small metal contamination.

“We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement. ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and to provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards,” said Karen Meleta, a ShopRite spokesperson.

ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home.

Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-746-7748 or the store.