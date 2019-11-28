Shoppers taking advantage of last-minute buys before Thanksgiving

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of shoppers were seen Wednesday making last-minute purchases before Thanksgiving.

“It was not that bad actually,” said Shannon Casanova. “I thought it was gonna be a little crazier than what it was but we were in and out. We only had to get a couple of things.”

Shoppers told News 8 the lines weren’t as hectic as they expected.

“I think that they are definitely prepared, and I hate the grocery store so that is nice coming from me,” said Gina Kozak.

Other shoppers were starting Black Friday shopping early.

“Some clothes for the kids, a lot of the stuff that is usually 40 to $50 for like jogging suits and stuff like that I am looking to get,” said Tory Rielly.

Rielly said she is looking forward to the deals and said she will be one of the millions of shoppers hitting the stores nationwide on Friday.

“There’s a bunch of registers open so I think they know what’s coming every year,” said Kozak.