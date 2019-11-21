Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center implement curfew during holiday season after Christmas brawl

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut shopping centers are implementing a curfew for children during the holiday season.

The new rule states that mallgoers 17 and under at Shoppes at Buckland Hills or Brass Mill Center must be with an adult over the age of 21 after 5 p.m.

Unsupervised visitors in that age bracket will be forced to leave after 5 p.m.

The curfew will be in place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 21.

All visitors should be able to show proper identification. One adult is allowed to supervise four youths at a time — excluding children under the age of 10.

The change came after two fights at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

Four people were arrested after a brawl at the mall the day after Christmas last year. Another fight broke out in March, in which five — including a 13-year-old — were arrested.

“The goal is to provide a safe, peaceful friendly environment to avoid that this holiday season,” said Virginia Pepe, general manager of Shoppes at Buckland Hills. “We want everyone to know that they are welcome here, and by bringing adults with you, it helps everyone to ensure that we maintain that family-friendly focused environment, that stays peaceful.”

Manchester resident Marcy McGrath said her daughter has witnessed a couple of different fights while out shopping.

She said she’s thankful for the curfew and hopes it will improve the shopping experience for everyone.

“Maybe it will bring more people to the mall knowing there’s a curfew, and this kind of stuff won’t happen,” McGrath said.