Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stratford Police issued a silver alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Saturday, Oct. 23.

Police describe Dazire Quinones as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Quinones weigh around 98 pounds.

People say Quinones was wearing black pajama pants with white skulls. She was last seen in the company of a Jonathan Drye.

Drye, 37, lives in New Haven and was seen driving a yellow 2005 Mazda Tribute.

Stratford Police say if anyone locates Quinones, contact SPD at 203-385-4100.