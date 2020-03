BRISTOl, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenage girl in Bristol.

State police are searching for 14-year-old Ariana Pellot, who is considered an endangered runaway.

She was last seen on Monday.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Those with information are asked to contact state police at (860) 584-3011.