Snow timeline: Parts of CT could get 3-6 inches Saturday

CONNECTICUT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first snowstorm of 2020 is on the way.

Ahead of Saturday’s storm, a Winter Storm Watch was issued for multiple counties including Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Timeline

According to Storm Team 8, the storm should arrive in the western part of the state around 2 or 3 p.m. and in the east around 4 p.m.

The heaviest snowfall will occur from 4-9 p.m. Roads could be slippery at this time, so drivers should use extra caution.

CTDOT crews were out Friday treating roadways. Crews will be ready to service roads on Saturday as the storm pushes through.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the evening; some parts of the state will be above freezing.

The snow will change over to rain around the coastline near 8 or 9 p.m. Other parts of the state should see the change before midnight.

All wintry precipitation should also be finished by midnight.

Most of the wintry weather will be finished by Sunday. The day will be windy with highs in the upper 30s, near 40. A rain or snow shower is possible, but the day will be mostly dry.

Snow totals

Most parts of the state should anticipate 3-6 inches of snow; however, rainfall could alter those totals.

A small sliver in the southeast region should see 1-3 inches.

Parking bans

Hartford has issued a parking ban ahead of the storm. It in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Sunday.

All residents are encouraged to check with local officials to see if there is a parking ban in their area.