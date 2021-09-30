Southington PD: Motorcyclist in critical, unstable condition after crashing into a building on Oakland Road

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Southington Police are investigating after a motorcyclist received serious injuries from crash early Thursday morning.

According to reports, police received a call saying a vehicle crashed into a building near Oakland Road.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found a motorcyclist, Marc Revis, 32, suffering from serious injuries.

During the investigation, police say Revis was traveling east on Oakland Road when he crashed into a building.

Both American Medical Response and the Southington Fire Department responded to the accident as well.

Revis was transported to the Hospital of Central CT by AMR and then flown to Hartford Hospital by Life Star to treat his injuries. Revis is currently in a critical and unstable condition.

Police say anyone with information about this accident should contact Officer Michaud at (860)-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org.

