St. Jude patients fasten their seat belts for festive Flight 1225

(WTNH) — St. Jude patients fasten their seat belts for a festive “flight” this holiday season.

The Memphis, Tenn. hospital treats kids from all across the world. This Christmas, they’ll get the chance to travel together to the North Pole.

Delta Airlines partners with St. Jude to provide kids with an unforgettable Christmas experience as they “fly” to the North Pole.

Photo Credit: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

“It’s hard to get in the Christmas spirit when you are spending full days in a hospital and dealing with everything these kids deal with on a daily basis,” Christy, mother of St. Jude patient, Emily said. “It was a nice escape for her.”

Patients, their siblings and one parent travel like anyone else. They arrive at the airport, get their tickets and head through security.

That’s where things change.

Delta employees, a marching band, local cheerleaders and their mascots wait by the gate to great the eager flyers. St. Jude Hospitality Manager Carmin Blair compares it to a party.

All tickets are first class and though the plane never leaves the tarmac, the engine is running, in-flight meals are distributed and the thrills of takeoff fill the cabin.

Photo credit: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Before they reach their final destination and meet Santa, passengers sing carols and hear a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Though Emily enjoyed her “flight” to the North Pole last year, this year she’ll get to have an even more special Christmas — at home.