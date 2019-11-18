Stag Arms to relocate headquarters from New Britain to Wyoming

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stag Arms LLC has announced it is moving its headquarters from New Britain to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The announcement came Monday along with the news that Chad Larsen has been appointed the company’s new president.

The move will happen by the end of 2019.

“We decided it was time to do a complete refresh of the company,” said Elie Azar, Founder and CEO of White Wolf Capital, LLC, which owns a controlling interest in Stag Arms. “We needed to solve for three things: visionary customer-centric leadership, a business-friendly, pro-growth economic environment, and a cultural climate that reflects Stag’s brand image of independence and free spiritedness. I am pleased to report that we have found a solution that hits all these points.”

Stag’s decision to relocate to Wyoming follows similar recent moves by other firearms companies like Weatherby and Magpul.

The company did not say if current employees were offered a transfer or not.