State police, cadaver sniffing dogs searching West Hartford reservoirs for evidence in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are searching reservoirs in West Hartford for evidence in connection with the disappearance of New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

On Thursday, News 8 confirmed that officials are using cadaver sniffing dogs, which are used to detect human remains, to search wide areas near the water.

They searched the MDC reservoir back in July but did not find any evidence.

The new efforts came more than one week after officers released detailed documents regarding new information about the case, including the last moments Jennifer was seen alive.

Warrants state that police believe Foits Dulos was “lying in wait” for Jennifer to return home. Officers believe the crime involving her disappearance and “clean up” occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10: 25 a.m. on May 24.

The documents also included that officials took a sample of a blood-like substance from the passenger seat of a red Toyota Tacoma that Dulos was reportedly seen driving the day Jennifer was reported missing.

The sample was tested and the results proved it matched Jennifer’s DNA.

Police said the car belonged to Barbara Gumienny — the wife of Pawel Gumienny — Dulos’ Project Manager for his company, the Fore Group.

The search came hours after Dulos pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence — his second set of charges in connection to the case.

Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, turned herself in last week on a tampering with evidence charge.

The pair had previously been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. They pleaded not guilty.

They were originally arrested a week after Jennifer went missing after they were allegedly caught on surveillance in Hartford dumping bags that were later found to contain her blood, some clothing, and items used for cleaning.