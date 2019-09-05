State police release detailed documents in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have released new information in the case of missing New Canann mother, Jennifer Dulos.

The documents came a short time after her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was released on bond Wednesday.

State police released new information including the last known photo of Jennifer alive.

The picture shows her Chevrolet Suburban on a residential security camera driving eastbound on Welles Lane after dropping her children off at school.

Records state police believe Dulos was “lying in wait” for Jennifer to return home. Officers believe the crime involving her disappearance and “clean up” occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 10: 25 a.m. on May 24.

Footage shows Jennifer’s suburban leaving Welles Lane around 10:25 a.m. Police believe Dulos was driving the SUV, which carried Jennifer’s body and items used to clean up.

Later in the warrant, police described an interview with Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, in which she stated that she could not account for the whereabouts of Dulos on the day Jennifer disappeared from 8 a.m. to 1-2 p.m.

When shown surveillance footage from police, Troconis said they showed Dulos driving a 2014 Ford Raptor pick-up, registered to the Fore Group, along Albany Avenue and throwing out multiple bags of unknown contents in city trash receptacles.

She also said that she was the sole passenger; however, she said she had no idea what he was doing because she was on her cellphone.

Police documents also stated surveillance footage showed Dulos driving a red Toyota Tacoma on the day Jennifer went missing.

The truck belonged to Barbara Gumienny — the wife of Dulos’ project manager for his company, the Fore Group.

According to Paewl Gumienny, the following week Jennifer’s dissaperance, Dulos had taken the Toyota to get its exterior washed and its interior detailed.

He also noted that Dulos mentioned the seats were not the original Toyota seats and that he should get the changed or sell the truck. Reports indicate that the seats were actually from a Ford.

Prior to this occasion, Gumienny said Dulos had never washed his truck. Reports indicated that Dulos pushed Gumienny to remove or replace the seats over the next few days.

Gumienny ultimately kept the seat and handed them over to detectives, who ran forensic tests.

A sample of a blood-like substance was taken and tested. The results proved that it matched Jennifer’s DNA.

Dulos’s latest charges include tampering with or fabricating evidence. He’s due back in court on September 12.