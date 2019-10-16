State troopers help save bald eagle struck by car in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Troopers are being praised after they helped save a bald eagle.

Just before 1 p.m., troopers were called to Route 8 near Exit 25 after reports of an eagle on the shoulder.

When troopers arrived, they found the bird had a broken wing after being hit by a car.

Waterbury Animal Control was called to assist. When officers were trying to administer aid, the eagle became frightened and started to run down an embankment toward the Naugatuck River.

It was caught and given to DEEP officers.

The eagle is in stable condition and was taken to Sharon Audubon for rehabilitation.