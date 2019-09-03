Stop & Shops in CT to donate 5 cents per paper bag purchase to help protect local environment

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stop & Shop locations in Connecticut will be using part of that 10 cents customers are spending on single-use bags to give back to the environment.

The initiative comes after the state’s decision to ultimately ban single-use plastic bags by July 1, 2021.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it will be donating five cents of the 10-cent fee on paper bags to Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound — a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the local environment.

The Milford-based organization is dedicated to promoting a healthier and more sustainable environment across Connecticut and the Long Island Sound region, including its rivers, forests, beaches, and coastal marshes.

“Since the elimination of single-use plastic bags at checkout just one month ago, Stop & Shop has seen a substantial increase in the number of customers using reusable bags,” said Rudy DiPietro, SVP of Operations, Stop & Shop. “We’ve placed a 10-cent fee on paper bags to further encourage our customers to make the switch to reusable, and we’re excited to share that we’re donating a portion of that fee to help protect Long Island Sound and keep Connecticut’s waterways free of pollution.”

The company said the initiative will take place at all 91 stores in Connecticut. They will donate five cents per paper bag purchased.

The donation will be capped at $100,000.