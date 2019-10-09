Stores begin announcing plans to close on Thanksgiving

(WFRV) — Thanksgiving is just under two months away and some stores are announcing they will close on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their families.

Here is a list of area stores that have officially announced they will close on Thanksgiving Day:

Ace Hardware

Burlington Coat Factory (opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday)

Costco

Fleet Farm (opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday reports a number of stores are expected to close Thanksgiving but have not made an official announcement yet.

Those stores include:

H&M

Home Depot

Sprint

T-Mobile

AT&T

Petsmart

Office Depot/OfficeMax

The blog also features a list of stores they expect will remain open on Thanksgiving:

Best Buy

Big Lots

Gamestop

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Old Navy

Sears

Target

Walmart

Check back throughout the next few weeks for an updated list.