Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Stores begin announcing plans to close on Thanksgiving

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — Thanksgiving is just under two months away and some stores are announcing they will close on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their families.

Here is a list of area stores that have officially announced they will close on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Ace Hardware
  • Burlington Coat Factory (opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday)
  • Costco
  • Fleet Farm (opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday)
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Sam’s Club
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

BestBlackFriday reports a number of stores are expected to close Thanksgiving but have not made an official announcement yet.

Those stores include:

  • H&M
  • Home Depot
  • Sprint
  • T-Mobile
  • AT&T
  • Petsmart
  • Office Depot/OfficeMax

The blog also features a list of stores they expect will remain open on Thanksgiving:

  • Best Buy
  • Big Lots
  • Gamestop
  • JCPenny
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • Old Navy
  • Sears
  • Target
  • Walmart

Check back throughout the next few weeks for an updated list.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss