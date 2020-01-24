Stratford man threatened to blow up Milford PD because he was upset over deadly officer-involved shooting, police say

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man accused of trying to blow up the Milford Police Department building appeared in court on Friday.

Police said Miguel Silva, 31, made the threat on Sunday and wrote the names of two Stratford police detectives with the words “21 gun salute” next to them.

Officers said they have surveillance footage of Silva scrawling the graffiti including the phrases “ISIS we kill cops” and “ISIS we will blow up Milford police station” on several businesses on River Street.

Police said Silva was on drugs and claimed to be upset after being recently fired from his job. Officers said he was also fired up after carjacking suspect 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane was shot and killed by a CT State Police trooper.

Officials are now looking into seeing if Silva has any ties to ISIS.

“The graffiti has caught the attention of Homeland Security, FBI, and NYPD,” the prosecutor said in court.

Since the threats were a terrorist act and named two Stratford detectives, Mike DeVito, Police Information Officer for Milford Police Department said they were able to make an arrest without a warrant. DeVito said Silva confessed.

Silva faces several charges including first-degree harassment, first-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace, and act of terrorism.

Despite pleas from his public defender, Judge Maureen Dennis raised his bond to $250,000. If he bonds out, he was ordered to stay away from the vandalized places and local police departments.