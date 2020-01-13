Stratford resident, Salvation Army officer to be deployed to Puerto Rico for earthquake relief

A car is crushed under a home that collapsed after the previous day’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans remained without water on Wednesday and another half a million without power, which also affected telecommunications. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WTNH) — Major Kathy Loncoy, a Stratford resident and an officer at The Salvation Army in Bridgeport will be deployed to Puerto Rico as part of a 4-person team of Emotional & Spiritual Care workers from The Salvation Army’s Eastern Territory. Major Loncoy will provide emotional and spiritual care to residents, relief workers and emergency personnel who have been affected by the recent and continuing earthquakes in Puerto Rico. “It’s a privilege to come alongside and assist survivors in the aftermath of this tragedy and to be there for them,” Loncoy said. “There’s nothing I’d rather do. It is truly grass-roots ministry.”

Last week, Chris Farrand, Director of Emergency Disaster Services for CT, RI & MA, deployed to Puerto Rico as part of an assessment team to survey the needs of earthquake survivors. Farrand is a Massachusetts resident.