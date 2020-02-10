Student stabbed at Weaver High School in Hartford

Breaking News
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A student was stabbed in the chest at Weaver High School in Hartford Monday morning.

According to Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, the student who was stabbed was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and is in critical but stable condition. According to the school, the student who stabbed his classmate fled the building and was apprehended off campus.

The school was placed into “code yellow” status after the stabbing. A code yellow is a situation in which students need to stay in their rooms with their teachers. Normal classroom activity continues.

Because the students involved are both minors, police are not releasing names at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

