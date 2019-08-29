Surveillance footage shows moments before 2 pedestrians were hit, killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Recently obtained video by News 8 shows the moments leading up to a fatal crash in New Haven.

The sensitive video shows the moment a car plowed into 43-year-old Carlos Kercado and 32-year-old Emmanuel Torres on Grand Avenue on August 24.

News 8 has edited the video to show only the moments before the pair was hit.

Officers found the men pinned between the building and the vehicle. They died from their injuries.

The driver was treated for minor injuries. They have not been charged.