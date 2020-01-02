Suspect in Ansonia homicide, missing 1-year-old told former girlfriend he would ‘break all of her bones’ while allegedly on PCP, reports state

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — New documents are shedding more light on the suspect in Vanessa Morales‘ disappearance and her mother’s death.

Court records obtained by News 8 show Jose Morales has a history of violence against women and reportedly abusing the hallucinogenic drug PCP.

Documents obtained the Hartford Courant from New Haven police show 43-year-old Morales was arrested in June of 2012 for breach of peace after officers saw him getting on top of his then-girlfriend and pushing her face into the dirt.

Arresting officers said he admitted to being high on PCP.

Then in June, the Courant reports a police report states he pinned down his girlfriend and said, “I’m going to break all your bones.”

The victim’s mother saw the incident unfold and called police saying Morales was acting strange.

The Courant reports police arrived and found him naked, lying on the bed and unable to answer questions.

Reports state the girlfriend, who also admitted to being on PCP, denied anything had happened; however, she did admit that she had a protective order against Morales because “they had gotten into a fight while on PCP.

Morales was charged with violating a protective order and disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest to the charges and two months later received a three-year prison sentence that was suspended and two years of probation, court records show.

It is unclear if that was the same woman.

In July, Morales was arrested in New Haven for disorderly conduct after witnesses alleged they saw him behaving erratically. The police report indicates Morales once again high on PCP.

Months later in October of 2012, a West Haven officer arrested Morales for grabbing the same girlfriend in the June incident as she walked along the street. He received a nine-month sentence.

He was then charged by New Haven police in 2019 with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm after Ansonia officers searched his home in connection with Christine Holloway’s death and Vanessa’s disappearance.

Officers found two stun guns. Morales is a convicted felon and cannot possess weapons.

News 8 reached out to his public defender but have yet to hear back.

Morales still has not been charged in Vanessa’s disappearance or her mother’s death.

An Amber Alert is still active for Vanessa. The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to bringing her home.

Police believe she is alive. Those with any information are asked to call the FBI tip line at (203) 503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885 or through Tip411.