Take a look inside Fotis Dulos’ multimillion-dollar mansion

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Farmington mansion in the center of the case of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos is for sale.

The colonial-style home is listed at $4.35 million.

According to Tea Leaf Realty, the 2.27-acre property has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — plus a library, gym, and elevator.

The home at 4 Jefferson Crossing was built by Fotis Dulos’ construction company Fore Group.

Related: State police, cadaver sniffing dogs searching West Hartford reservoirs for evidence in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos pleads not guilty to recent tampering with evidence charge

State police release detailed documents in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance