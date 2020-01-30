Teacher has students ‘Kobe’ their fears into trash can

ATLANTA, Ga. (ABC NEWS/WTNH) — Most young people remember yelling “Kobe” before throwing balled up paper into a trash can or a ball into a hoop.

Well, one elementary and middle school teacher in Atlanta used the game to inspire his students.

On Monday, Michael Bonner said he could tell that his fourth and sixth-grade students at Ron Clark Academy needed to talk about Kobe Bryant’s death.

“You could see it in their eyes, and children don’t really know how to communicate hurt and pain in the clearest of ways so I thought let’s reverse engineer it,” Bonner told “Good Morning America.” “The first thing I told them was that it’s okay to be sad, that adults in the building are sad, but how can we take those feelings and convert them into something positive, into something that will keep pushing us forward.”

Bonner asked his students to annotate Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” poem, which was published in 2015 — just one year before he retired from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The teacher said he wanted the students to see through Bryant’s own words that “every successful person has to fight, has to find a way to persevere.”

“You could see them taking the time to dive in and see what did he mean? What was his struggle?,” Bonner said of his students. “Why Kobe’s legacy resonated with so many of us was because he was obsessed with getting better.”

Then, Bonner had them write their worst fears down on paper, ball them up, and then “Kobe” them into the trash one at a time.

Today we honored @kobebryant by allowing students to annotate his retirement poem. They also learned about the importance of perseverance.



After, students had to ball up their worst fears and take a shot for points. You must yell “Kobe” when you take your shot!



They loved it! pic.twitter.com/eYQSK1qhi3 — Michael Bonner (@MichaelBonner_) January 27, 2020

“The idea of throwing their fears away, they really connected with it,” Bonner said. “We all have struggles and fears but if we can push them aside and move forward, which is the ‘Mamba mentality,’ then we can make progress.”