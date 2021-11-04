Teen killed in crash on Mott Lane in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen was killed in a crash on Mott Lane in East Haddam Wednesday night.

When responding troopers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, 16-year-old Connor Young. Young sustained fatal injuries from the collision and was later pronounced deceased at Hartford Hospital

The investigation shows Young was traveling westbound on Mott Lane. For an unknown reason, Young veered left, crossing the eastbound travel lane.

Young then left the roadway and struck a tree along the left side of the roadway. The vehicle came to a final uncontrolled rest off of the right side of the eastbound travel lane facing south.

This is an active investigation. Police say any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Sealy #1135 at Trooper K 860-465-5400.