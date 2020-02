NEEDVILLE, Texas — An 18-year-old from Texas is showing off his big catch: a 7’5″ alligator gar.

Jack Pytel told KTRK he caught the 190-pound fish in a creek on Feb. 1.

It took him 30 minutes to reel it in on his catfishing pole.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the state record for an alligator gar catch is 302 pounds. It was caught on a trotline in 1953.