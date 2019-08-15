The American Red Cross is helping families after a fire in Bridgeport

Indianapolis – Circa February 2017: American Red Cross Disaster Relief HQ. The American National Red Cross provides emergency assistance and disaster relief IV

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is providing assistance to six families that were temporarily displaced by a house fire Wednesday.

The Red Cross provided the fifteen adults and ten children with comfort kits containing personal care items and envelopes with recovery information.

Those affected will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on relocation assistance and longer-term recovery plans.

Bridgeport Fire Department says that the fire was reported at about 11:20 a.m. in a six-unit home around Pembroke Street. The BFD was able to safely evacuate everyone from the home and extinguish the fire.

The fire caused minimal damage and most residence should be able to reoccupy their units.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

