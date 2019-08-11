The Vejigante Mask: a Loiza tradition

With this year’s Puerto Rican Festival dedicated to Loiza, one native of the Puerto Rican town knew he had to make the trip to the New Haven green, bringing along a special piece of his family’s story: the vejigante mask.

“I felt responsible for at least representing from my hometown,” said Enoc Lion Laviera, who lives in North Carolina but traveled to Connecticut for the festival.

The colorful mask made of coconut husks is a 300-year-old tradition in Puerto Rico that’s been passed down in his family for generations.

“My father makes it. He passed it down to me and I do it here, he does it in Puerto Rico,” he said. “It’s just something that I’m passionate about and proud to do. Taking my role in history and making sure it survives for the next generation.”