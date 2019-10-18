Thieves steal nearly $15K worth of apples from Michigan orchard

MICHIGAN (WTNH) — The owners of an apple orchard in Michigan are looking for answers after someone stole more than 22,000 apples from them.

The theft happened at Spicer Orchards during the week of Oct. 6.

Ryan Spicer, the grandson of Alan Spicer, the farm’s founder, told WXYZ that the crew went to see if the apples were ripe yet and were shocked at what they saw.

“There was nothing there,” he said.

That’s right. The thief or thieves stole nearly $15,000 worth of apples.

“It would have had to be three or four trucks,” said Matthew Spicer, the son of the farm’s founder. “At least a crew of nine,” added Ryan.

The men said no apples were left on the ground and they weren’t eaten by deer or other animals.

“It takes us all year to grow apples and every single one of them is very important to us,” said Matthew.

The men said they plan to install cameras to deter future thefts.

In September, thieves stole about 50,000 apples from an orchard in Indiana. Officials don’t believe the thefts are related.