Tips for ‘budding’ gardeners looking to get a head start on this spring’s growing season

(WTNH) — With March finally here, many are thinking spring and folks at local gardening centers are busy. But gardening this time of year can be tricky.

Scott Hickman from Growers Inc. in New Haven says they’ve seen an explosion in business, but recommends you should only be weeding, garden planning, and getting your seedlings ready right now.

Cold-weather plants like broccoli, peas, and cauliflower could be planted in April with a cover just in case. Hickman understands why folks are looking to get started.

Hickman: “They’re climbing the walls. I started climbing the walls in January, you know? But the problem is you see these packages of stuff that come in, right? The problem is it already started to grow.”



Once we get a freeze, something like that won’t last outside. If you have a place to keep plants inside, get those warm-weather plants – like peppers and tomatoes – started indoors. Then when the warmer weather in May comes, you can bring them outside.