Tips to keep mind ahead of spring travel plans as more people vaccinated against COVID

(WTNH) — With more and more people getting vaccinated flights are going quickly. Airports are expected to pick up this month and a New Haven travel agent we spoke with says to book now.

As prices have gone up already, they’re expected to take off even more. But before you book, do your homework. Many COVID guidelines are different state to state as well as country to country and travel insurance is vitally important.

Most policies offer good medical coverage, but not all cover the coronavirus. So, look for that.

“Insurance can range between $25 and $350 depending on how many travelers, depending on where you are going, depending on how long your trip is as well,” Dionne Morris, Trav3l Delight.

When you fly expect to wear a medical mask. Be ready to show negative COVID results as well. If you’ve been vaccinated, it doesn’t hurt to have proof of that. Also, make sure you know where a close testing facility is when you arrive.

Many states require a negative COVID test within 72 hours, so look for those rapid testing sites.