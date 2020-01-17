Todt family killings: Former Colchester man saw his father try to kill his mother 40 years before confessing to killing his own wife, kids

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WTNH) — Forty years before confessing to killing his own wife and children, Anthony Todt witnessed his own father try to kill his mother.

According to the Hartford Courant, Todt was just 4-years-old when he heard his mother scream before she was shot in the middle of the night in their Pennsylvania home.

It was a story that captivated the region. Robert Todt, a teacher and father of two, tried to shoot his wife, Loretta, to death.

Robert was found guilty of several charges including attempted murder and tried to appeal his conviction, but the verdict was upheld.

Now, 40 years later, his son will face his own sentence for possibly killing his wife, three children, and the family dog in their Florida home in late December.

Records indicate that the family was being evicted from the home in Celebration, Florida, which they had only lived in a few months.

Prior to the move, the family was in Colchester.

His youngest child, 4-year-old Zoe, was the same age he was when he witnessed the attempted murder.

While facing murder charges, Todt was also arrested for healthcare fraud regarding his Colchester business, Family Physical Therapy.

The U.S. Attorney provided News 8 with the criminal complaint detailing the investigation into alleged fake claims to Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance companies.

