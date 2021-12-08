Torrington Police seeking public help, surveillance video for motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after receiving a report of a truck vs motorcycle accident with injuries between South Main Street and Brewer Street Tuesday afternoon.

When responding officers arrived on the scene at 12:30 p.m., they located a 2008 Freightliner box truck facing east in the South Main Street and a 2015 Ducati motorcycle sideways in front of the driver’s door of the box

During the investigation, police say the motorcyclist was driving south on South Main Street while the driver of the box truck was crossing South Main Street from Brewer Street.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two occupants of the box trucks were uninjured and remained at the scene during the investigation.

Police closed part of South Main Street for three hours.

Torrington Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating this motor vehicle crash.

If anyone has information or video surveillance of South Main Street in the area of the crash, contact the Torrington Police at (860)-489-2000.