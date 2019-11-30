Wet and wintry weather on the way. Changes too!

Overnight, we’ll see increasing clouds, but it will stay dry. We won’t see snow developing until late Sunday morning. The snow will changeover to a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix, especially for central and southern parts of the state by Sunday evening/Sunday night. That mix will continue through the first half of your Monday, then change back over to snow Monday afternoon. The snow won’t taper off until Tuesday morning, so this will be a solid 48-hour storm. We are scaling back totals some, thanks to a longer duration of sleet and rain, and a lighter amount of accumulation for the second round.

Tonight: Mainly clear to start, then increasing clouds by morning. Lows in the upper 20s, near 30°.

Sunday: Snow developing late morning. Snow expected through the afternoon, then changing over to a wintry mix and rain by the evening hours, but mostly snow across central and northern parts of the state. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday Night: Rain/snow/sleet closer to the shoreline, but snow mixing with sleet from central to northern parts of the state.

Monday: Any place with a wintry mix will change back over to snow by the afternoon. Bout of moderate to heavy snow expected late. Temperatures starting in the mid to upper 30s and falling.

Tuesday: Snow to start, gradually tapering off. Increasing sun, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s, near 40°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.