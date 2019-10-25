Trumbull dentist accused of chatting with teen on IG, sending her sexually explicit photos

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull dentist has been arrested after he reportedly sent a teenager sexually explicit photos of himself.

Reports state 39-year-old Scott David Cohen, of Stratford, was chatting with a minor, who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, on Instagram.

During the conversations, he expressed in graphic detail his desire to engage in sexual activities with her and sent her sexually explicit photos.

Officials said the girl told him she would be coming to New York to visit family. Records show Cohen said he would reschedule patients to meet up with her.

Cohen was arrested on Friday when he went to the Stratford train station to meet her.

He was charged with enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transfer of obscene material to minors, and sexual exploitation of children.