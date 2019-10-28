Trump tweets photo of hero military dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — President Donald Trump has released a photo of the military dog who helped chase down the world’s top terrorist.

On Sunday, the Belgian Malinois, whose name has not been declassified, raced through an underground tunnel and cornered Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi faster than any human or robot could, ABC News reports.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters earlier Monday that the animal “performed a tremendous service” in the Saturday night raid.

According to the Associated Press, Al-Baghdadi set off an explosion that killed himself and three children and wounded the dog.

Reports state that the dog was “slightly wounded” but is now recovering and has returned to duty at an undisclosed location.

Trump tweeted about the heroic dog saying, “We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!”

“That’s the kind of dog you want to lead a patrol like this,” said Ron Aiello, a former Marine dog handler whose organization helps active duty and retired military dogs. “They are the first line of defense. They go out front.”