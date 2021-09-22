Two hospitalized after crash on Route 44 in West Hartford; road closed

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people have been injured after a motor vehicle crash occurred on Route 44 in West Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Responding officers were dispatched to King Philip and Trout Brook after getting reports of a vehicle crash.

Two individuals have been transported to the hospital to treat possible injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: crash slowing traffic on Route 44 in West Hartford at King Philip and Trout Brook ⁦@WTNH⁩ ⁦@AlyssaRaeTaglia⁩ ⁦@WeHartford⁩ ⁦@WestHartfordPD⁩ pic.twitter.com/GEV36DSSon — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) September 22, 2021

The road is currently closed. No further information on when it will reopen.

