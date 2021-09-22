Two hospitalized after crash on Route 44 in West Hartford; road closed

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people have been injured after a motor vehicle crash occurred on Route 44 in West Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Responding officers were dispatched to King Philip and Trout Brook after getting reports of a vehicle crash.

Two individuals have been transported to the hospital to treat possible injuries.

The road is currently closed. No further information on when it will reopen.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

