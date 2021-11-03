Uber Eats releases 2021 Cravings Report

(WTNH)– Uber Eats just released its 2021 Cravings Report, sharing the most popular, unusual, and unique delivery order requests over the year.

During the past year, Uber Eats customers have gotten everything from sandwiches and sunflowers to screwdrivers and everything in between.

Some Popular Trends

Eaters in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Georgia seemed to be the pickiest, report shows. Customers in these states are most often to add special instructions to their orders while people in West Virginia, Delaware, Utah, South Dakota, and Missouri, are more laid back.

The report shows the most polite states are Montana, Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington. Customers in those states say “please” and thank you” the most in their instructions. Customers in Asheville, NC, Santa Fe, NM, and the Florida Keys were the most generous tippers.

Over 25,150 pounds of bananas were sold in the U.S. in September alone, being the number one selling grocery item in the country.

Grocery delivery is on the rise. During the pandemic, there were more than 1,000 active grocery stores on Uber Eats, weekends proving to be the most popular delivery days between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Uber Eats reports one person ordered $7,719.82 worth of groceries.

A list of the most unique delivery requests from the perfectionists, grateful, and gift-givers customers

“I hope you’re excited, because you’re about to create a masterpiece. Place the extra granolat at the bottom, followed by the base and the original toppings (please place all the extra toppings I ordered, that are duplicated in the original recipe, into a single, side container).”

If you could please thrroughly saturate the pulled proek with the barbecue sauce. I just want to make sure that the pulled pork is fully covered in barbecue sauce, as opposed to just putting unsauced meat on the bun and then some barbecue sauce on the top.”

“Hello favorite salad maker. It’s me, your friendly neighborhood #saladlady.”

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your beautiful words and the very generous gift of the baklava. As with all of your dishes, it was delicious. It was such an unexpected show of love and kindness, and only emphasizes why we remain loyal fans. You feel like family.”

“Please write on the order: Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life. I am so lucky to be living this life with you Baybe.”

“This will go as a thank you to the South Miami Nurses who helped me deliver my baby. Two separate units. One will go to LABOR AND DELIVERY, the other to MATERNITY UNIT. Please write LABOR AND DELIVERY: Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your help bringing my baby to our arms on Monday. We will never forget you and the wonderful experience.”

According to the Uber Eats 2021 Craving Report, Connecticut’s most popular delivery requests are no onion and no tomato.

According to Uber Eats, some of the most unexpected food and request combos are ice cream with hot sauce, burgers with honey, hotdog with peanut sauce, and watermelon with yellow mustard.

The most popular food and request combos were cheeseburger with pickle, french fries with salt, pizza and mozzarella, and bagels with cream cheese.

The topmost ordered items on Uber Eats 2021 Craving Report were french fries, soda, California roll, spicy tuna roll, and miso soup. The top popular cuisines were Mexican, Burgers and sandwiches, Chinese, and Indian.

To view the full report, head to uber.com