UConn police arrest 2 students accused of yelling N-word, racial slurs in student housing parking lot

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two male University of Connecticut (UConn) students have been charged in connection with a racially-charged video shot in the parking lot of a student housing building.

BREAKING: #UConn PD makes two arrests in connection with the Oct. 11th racially charged viral video showing students shouting the N-word in the parking lot of the Charter Oak Apartments. More details tonight on @WTNH — Shaynah Ferreira (@ShaynahFerreira) October 21, 2019

The incident happened at Charter Oak Apartments on Oct. 11.

In the video, three people were seen walking in the parking lot saying the N-word to black students inside of their rooms and then laughing about it.

The incident caused several black students to feel unsafe on school grounds.

“I don’t feel comfortable here anymore,” Areon Mangan told News 8 days after the video went viral.

Two unidentified students were charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.

Police said the third person in the video is not facing charges because they did not participate “in the behavior.”

School officials have not said if the students will be expelled or not.

Since the incident happened, students came together several times to ask for change and pled with school officials to do something.

“We’d really like to see the university stand behind black students and say they don’t accept any form of racism on campus and that it won’t be tolerated, and that students that commit any race-related biases or anything of that nature will really get the proper consequences,” said student Avolyn Neives.

