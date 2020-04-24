UConn staff, students told to prepare as if fall semester will be online; no final decision made

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Faculty at UConn have been advised to plan as if the fall semester will be online.

President Thomas Katsouleas said no current decision has been made yet; however, staff and students should prepare as if the semester will be virtual.

“Deans of the schools and colleges are urged to work with their faculty members to review their experiences from spring 2020 and make appropriate plans to prepare for virtual delivery in fall 2020,” he said in an email.

He also said Summer 2 term would be through distance learning.

“Clinical and field placements, along with internship experiences, may still be coordinated using traditional, face-to-face formats, subject to the policy and procedures of the University and external entities,” he said.

Students who do not have alternate housing can still apply for housing through the Department of Residential Life.

Earlier in the week, he also said the fall sports would depend on decisions made by the NCAA.