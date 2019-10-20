UCONN students demanding action after racially-charged incident on campus

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at the University of Connecticut once again coming together in response to a racially-charged incident that occurred last week. This time, the students are calling on the university’s president, demanding action at a meeting Sunday.

Last week, a video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing three white students walking through campus parking lot shouting the n-word and laughing about it.

Students tell News 8 that, ever since that video went viral, the university has yet to condemn the actions of those three men seen in the video.

Their disappointment was outlined in an open letter to the school’s administration last week.

News 8 spoke to some students last week after the Office of Housing called a meeting about the video, where they allowed students to express themselves about how it made them feel.

At the time, many students of color said they didn’t feel safe on campus after seeing the video. Others were angered that the meeting wasn’t called by the university president.

Sunday, students took matters into their own hands with the hopes of getting a response from their university.

The meeting is set to kick off at 7pm. News 8 will be there and have more developments tonight on News 8 at 11p.