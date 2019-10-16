Closings
UConn to hold meeting over concerns about racism on campus

by: Mario Boone, Shaynah Ferreira

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut (UConn) housing leaders held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss racism on campus.

The meeting comes days after three white students were allegedly seen walking through the parking lot of Charter Oak Apartments shouting the N-word to black students inside of their rooms and then laughing about it.

Several black students told New 8 the video made them feel unsafe on campus.

“I want them to address that it’s not okay, that it shouldn’t be happening,” said Jakim Dease.

“We need action,” Areon Mangan added. “We need punishment for the people involved because that is what’s going to make this right.”

The university hopes to address the concerns and “promote an environment of productive dialogue during the meeting.”

UConn to hold meeting over concerns about racism on campus

