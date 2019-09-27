University of Hartford athletic director on leave

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mary Ellen Gillespie, the athletic director at University of Hartford, has been placed on leave.

“Our Athletic Director is on leave and we have interim leadership in place,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to News 8. “The University will not comment further on personnel matters.”

The announcement came days after a former volleyball player with the university filed a lawsuit claiming her coach berated and sexually harassed her on and off the court, the Hartford Courant reports.

The paper reports the instances caused her to “develop an eating disorder and drop out of school.”

School officials did not say if Gillespie’s leave was connected to the lawsuit.

Gillespie was hired in 2017. Prior, she served as athletic director at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.